New House of the Dragon Finale Pics Tease the Looming Targaryen War

Ahead of the Oct. 23 House of the Dragon finale, HBO released new photos, which tease the royal family drama reaching its peak. Check them out!

By Alyssa Ray Oct 20, 2022 10:39 PMTags
TVGame Of ThronesCelebrities
Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!

We bend the knee to these House of the Dragon finale pics.

On Oct. 20, HBO dropped several photos from the highly anticipated season one finale, promising that the teased Dance of the Dragons war is brewing among the Targaryens. In one image, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and husband Daemon (Matt Smith) look outraged as they receive news at their home on Dragonstone. We're guessing they've finally learned the truth about the events of episode nine, in which Rhaenyra's brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) usurped her crown.

But not all is lost, as a member of The Kingsguard is seen bending the knee with a crown in tow. Looks like not everyone has embraced King Aegon!

In fact, Rhaenyra's cousin Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) makes an appearance in the finale episode, proving she is doubling down on her loyalty to the rightful queen. She warns in a trailer released Oct. 16, "The Greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra. And for your children."

So, it's safe to assume some action is set to go down this Sunday.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

But don't just take our word for it. Olivia Cooke, who plays Queen Alicent Hightower, told E! News in August to expect "dread" in the final episode of season one. "Dread, dread, immediate dread," Cooke shared at the time. "And also excitement."

Keep reading for a closer look at the drama to come:

Liam Daniel/ HBO
Mother and Son

Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) comforts her son as war looms.

Liam Daniel/ HBO
We Bend the Knee

Rhaenyra looks ready to fight for her birthright.

Liam Daniel/ HBO
A New Small Council

Rhaenyra's supporters rally around her on Dragonstone.

Liam Daniel/ HBO
A United Front

Rhaenyra and her husband Daemon (Matt Smith) prove they're stronger than ever.

Liam Daniel/ HBO
Prince of Dragonstone

One of Rhaenyra's sons appears concerned as tension within the royal family grows.

Liam Daniel/ HBO
The New Heir

Daemon advises Rhaenyra's heir in this tense sneak peek.

Liam Daniel/ HBO
Who Will Wear the Crown?

A Targaryen civil war is brewing, but this knight has clearly picked a side.

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

2
Exclusive

How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Romance With Firerose

3

Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Addresses Speculation About Her Breakup

New episodes of House of the Dragon arrive Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

2
Exclusive

How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Romance With Firerose

3

Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Addresses Speculation About Her Breakup

4

Get to Know Billy Ray Cyrus’ Rumored Fiancée Firerose

5

See Devin Booker's Slam Dunk Comment on Kendall Jenner’s Family Photo

Latest News

Kevin Spacey Not Liable In Anthony Rapp Sexual Misconduct Civil Trial

New House of the Dragon Finale Pics Tease the Looming War

How Kelly Clarkson, Elizabeth Banks and More Are Marking Spirit Day

Exclusive

Why Nicki Minaj Still Wants to Attend 2023 Grammys Despite Drama

Why the Real Family from The Wacther Refuses to Watch the Show

Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Buzz Continues With New Mustard Bottle

Christina Haack, Josh Hall Take "Needed" Vacay After Ant Anstead Drama