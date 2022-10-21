Revisit Birthday Girl Kim Kardashian's Epic Fashion Evolution Through the Years

Kim Kardashian is officially 42 years old, and we're celebrating by taking a look back at her most memorable looks from 2006 to now, from her bleached hair to her jaw-dropping Met Gala ensembles.

One of Hollywood's biggest fashionistas is celebrating another year around the sun.

Kim Kardashian officially turned 42 years old on Oct. 21, meaning fans will surely be treated to another year full of fabulous looks from the reality star and mogul. So, there's no better way to celebrate Kim's birthday than by looking back at her style evolution over the years.

Kim has always had an eye for style, even before the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. Whether she was on the red carpet or simply sporting a day-to-day outfit, Kim played around with several different silhouettes and colors and fabrics.

Around the time of her 2014 marriage to ex-husband Kanye West—with whom she shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Pslam West, 3—the star began experimenting with new styles, wearing darker and bolder looks, in addition to switching up her hairstyles. Who could forget when Kim went platinum blonde for the first time in 2015?

Flash forward several years and many memorable Met Gala looks later, Kim has become one of the fashion industry's biggest trendsetters and businesswomen, having launched her shapewear brand, SKIMS, in 2019.

In honor of the birthday girl, revisit Kim's most iconic outfits—all the way from 2006 to 2022—below.

Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2006
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2006
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
2006
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2006
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
2006
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
2007
SGranitz/WireImage for ESPN
2006
Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2006
Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic
2007
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
2007
JP Yim/WireImage
2007
Jesse Grant/M. Tran/FilmMagic
2007
Jesse Grant/WireImage
2007
M. Tran/FilmMagic
2007
Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
2007
John Shearer/WireImage for Rock & Republic
2007
Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
2007
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2008
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2008
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
2008
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com
2008
Troy Rizzo/FilmMagic
2009
Jeff Gentner/Getty Images
2009
George Napolitano/FilmMagic
2009
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
2009
John Shearer/WireImage.com
2009
©Mathew Imaging/WireImage.com
2010
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
2010
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2010
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2010
