Revisit Birthday Girl Kim Kardashian's Epic Fashion Evolution Through the Years

One of Hollywood's biggest fashionistas is celebrating another year around the sun.

Kim Kardashian officially turned 42 years old on Oct. 21, meaning fans will surely be treated to another year full of fabulous looks from the reality star and mogul. So, there's no better way to celebrate Kim's birthday than by looking back at her style evolution over the years.

Kim has always had an eye for style, even before the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. Whether she was on the red carpet or simply sporting a day-to-day outfit, Kim played around with several different silhouettes and colors and fabrics.

Around the time of her 2014 marriage to ex-husband Kanye West—with whom she shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Pslam West, 3—the star began experimenting with new styles, wearing darker and bolder looks, in addition to switching up her hairstyles. Who could forget when Kim went platinum blonde for the first time in 2015?