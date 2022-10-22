The Creepy AF True Story Behind The Watcher on Netflix

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

Sometimes, home is where the horror is.

That's certainly the case on Netflix's The Watcher, starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean and Nora Brannock, the new owners of a stately home in the New Jersey suburbs who can't believe their good fortune. Until the first letter arrives.

Feeling unsafe in your own abode is the stuff nightmares are made of—and the binge-worthy series, the latest creation from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, has the added creep factor of being inspired by true events.

"This family, what they went through, how hard they fought to get their dream home and then have it turn out in a very different way than they imagined," Watts told NJ.com. "I think that anyone could identify with that story and anyone could feel that that could happen to them."