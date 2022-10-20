Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Buzz Continues With Don’t Worry Darling-Inspired Mustard Bottle

Watch : Olivia Wilde Posts Recipe Amid THAT Salad Dressing Buzz

Grey Poupon is officially not as it once was.



The mustard company announced on Oct. 20 that they will soon sell an undisclosed amount of limited-edition "Don't Worry Dijon" jars.



"You too could win someone over with a dash of Grey Poupon with our limited edition ‘Don't Worry Dijon' jars," the brand's official Instagram page captioned a photo of a mustard bottle with a red boa. "Stay tuned for how you can get your hands on one."



In case you've been out of the loop, lettuce fill you in: The brand's announcement comes just one day after Olivia Wilde dropped a photo of a salad dressing recipe featuring Grey Poupon mustard to her Instagram Stories. The recipe was taken from an excerpt of Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel, Heartburn. (E! News has not confirmed if the new mustard is linked to the recipe.)



The Don't Worry Darling director's cryptic post came on the heels of her former nanny speaking about an alleged incident in 2020 in which Olivia made her "special salad dressing" for now-boyfriend Harry Styles while in the presence of her ex Jason Sudeikis. (She and and the Ted Lasso star split that year after nearly 10 years together).