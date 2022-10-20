Christina Haack and Josh Hall Take "Much Needed" Vacation After Ant Anstead Drama

Watch : Christina Haack SLAMS Ex Ant Anstead's "Manipulation Tactics"

Just call her Christina on the coast of Mexico.

Christina Haack and husband Josh Hall recently enjoyed a beach resort vacation that included mud masks, sunset views and—as Christina put it—"much needed" relaxation.

"Amazing few days soaking in the sun, spa and amazing cuisine," she wrote in an Oct. 18 Instagram post, noting that it was a time spent "with the best company."

Meanwhile, Josh stressed the importance of taking some time off in an Instagram post of his own.

"In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it's always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect," he wrote on Oct. 18. "Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries."

He added, "Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else."