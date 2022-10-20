Dan Levy’s The Big Brunch Trailer Warm Your Heart (And Your Oven)

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Dan Levy is ready to make brunch sunny-side up.

While he may not know how to "fold in the cheese" himself, the Schitt's Creek actor is the creator, host and judge of HBO Max's newest cooking show, The Big Brunch. Alongside fellow judges Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, Levy will find one winner out of 10 culinary masterminds, who are set to compete via the most important meal of the day for the chance at $300,000.

In the trailer, released Oct. 20, the actor explained why the series will focus on brunch in the first place.

"Brunch is the ultimate connector," he said. "The perfect convergence of food, comfort and friendship."

The clip went on to tease the contestants themselves, who each strive to "improve their communities by connecting people with food." One contender feeds patrons of his restaurant no matter if they can pay, while another uses food to study his own "culture and identity."

And clearly, despite the competition, this show is about to give us all the feel-good vibes.