Jamie Foxx Pens Moving Message to Late Sister DeOndra Dixon on Anniversary of Her Death

Jamie Foxx honored his sister DeOndra Dixon, who served as a Global Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, on the second anniversary of her death. Read his touching tribute below.

Jamie Foxx is remembering his sister DeOndra Dixon on the second anniversary of her death.

"Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs," Foxx wrote on Instagram Oct. 19, alongside an array of photos of his younger sister. "I miss you terribly, but I know that your soul is shining bright."

He added, "I love u forever."

Shortly after posting the tribute, the Oscar winner received an outpour of support from his peers—with actress Meagan Good commenting prayer emojis and singer Nicole Scherzinger writing, "All the love."

Dixon passed away in 2020 at the age of 36. At the time of her death, Jamie shared in an emotional Instagram post that his heart had been "shattered into a million pieces" by the loss.

"My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light," he wrote. "I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love."

Dixon was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. At the time, she told People she was "happy to have a big brother to count on."

 

 

And her legacy continues to live on in Foxx. In honor of his late sister, the Ray actor and his family teamed up with Michelle Sie Whitten, the co-founder and executive director of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, in November 2020 to create the DeOndra Dixon Fund.

