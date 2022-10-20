Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's “Cool Kid” Nursery for Her Son Has Chic Finds You’ll Want in Your Own Room

We interviewed Adrienne Bailon-Houghton because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Adrienne is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you are striving for home decor that is modern, yet, warm with "concrete loft vibes," you need to check out the nursery Adrienne Bailon-Houghton designed for her son. Even if you don't have a baby, her Amazon picks are chic and timeless for any age or design aesthetic. The E! News host explained, "I didn't want a traditional corny nursery or for it to become kiddie-like. I want the cool, sophisticated kid with a concrete vibe. That's exactly what we did and I'm obsessed with it."

Adrienne and her husband Israel Houghton welcomed their son Ever James in August 2022. The new parent explained, "Becoming a mom is one of those things that everyone looks forward to and that includes decorating the nursery and wondering what it's gonna look like. When I knew he was going to be a boy, I was like 'What's the theme? What's the vibe?' The concrete grey was definitely it."

Once she knew the vibe, she teamed up with Amazon to bring her vision to life. She shared her nursery must-haves in an exclusive E! interview, remarking, "I'm obsessed with how everything turned out. I am that girl designing and decorating my home with Amazon on a daily basis."

Adrienne designed the space, mixing affordable picks along with some splurges, like a $15,000 automated toilet. If you want to find out more about the nursery Adrienne designed for Ever, tune into her Amazon Live session on October 20, 2022.