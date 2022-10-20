Yes, George Clooney Is Still Close With the ER Cast

In a teaser of Oct. 21's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, George Clooney reveals which members of the ER cast you've kept in touch with over the years. Find out here.

Code blue: Dr. Doug Ross is still tight with the rest of the ER

That's right: George Clooney, who skyrocketed to super stardom after starring as the doctor on the first five seasons of the long-running NBC medical drama, has revealed he still considers many of his former co-stars to be close pals nearly 30 decades after the show premiered.

"I had Tony Edwards at the house in Italy three weeks ago—he and [wife] Mare came," he said in a teaser for The Drew Barrymore Show's Oct. 21 episode. "I'm still really close with Julianna [Margulies] and Noah [Wyle]—they're really good friends, and so I feel that was a job of a lifetime. And it changed my career."

In response, Barrymore spoke for all the viewers, saying, "That makes people so happy to know, because we all want to believe that, and then when you find out it's true, you're like, 'Aw, I thought so.' It's just so fun."

Now, Clooney is getting the opportunity to work with another good friend: Julia Roberts, who is starring alongside him in the rom-com Ticket to Paradise. And clearly, the besties, who have acted together in several films over the last few decades—including Ocean's Eleven and Money Monster—are more than comfortable with one another.

On Oct. 17, Clooney joked with E! News exclusively about his "up-and-comer" costar, Roberts. 

"I'm here with Julia Roberts," Clooney said as the two actors stood next to each other at the Ticket to Paradise premiere. "She's an actress. She's an up-and-comer—I didn't say ingenue, let me try again."

Ticket to Paradise flies into theaters Oct. 21. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

