Why Judy Greer Says She Should've "Dressed Way Sluttier" During 13 Going on 30 Era

Judy Greer may not be 30, but she's flirty and thriving.

The 13 Going on 30 star recently recalled the iconic "Thriller" scene from the 2004 film sharing the one element in particular she thinks of fondly.

"I always see pictures of myself and Jen Garner in 13 Going on 30 at the 'Thriller' dance, in this cool, mermaidy look. I think of that outfit in that movie a lot," the actress told InStyle on Oct. 18. "When I put that dress on, I was like, ‘Oh my god, it's so tight, it's gonna show every curve, I'm gonna not be able to eat for three days and feeling like, ‘do I look fat?"

However, she looks back on that mentality with some regrets. "I hate saying that and then looking back on it now, I'm like why weren't you just so happy with how you looked," she continued. "Why weren't you just so confident? You looked amazing, Judy of 17 years ago. You looked so good and you should've been so happy—and you should've dressed way sluttier!"