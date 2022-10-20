Spotlight On Schutz Shoes: Everyone's Buying These 5 Head-Turning Pairs Under $160

From sky-high platforms to work-friendly flats, Schutz Shoes infuse every outfit with irrepressible style.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 20, 2022 7:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Schutz Shoes

"Confident, bold, and purpose-driven," Schutz Shoes make every outfit a capital-L Look. Since its founding in 1995, the label has strived to redefine the concept of "attainable luxury" with rotating collections of "trend-forward footwear" made for modern living.

From platform pumps to stiletto heels and ballet flats to over-the-knee boots, Schutz has something for every closet. It's not just silhouettes, either: Offered in a head-turning array of fabrics, finishes, and frills, the line has unique pairs to suit any mood and style.

Whether you're looking to amp up your work wardrobe or add sky-high drama to holiday parties, you're sure to fall in love with Schutz Shoes. Your bank account will, too — the pairs below are all available for under $160 each. 

Scroll on for just a few of the fab styles from Schutz everyone's shopping for this season.

The Best Deals on Over the Knee Boots With Prices Starting at $19: Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, and More

Schutz Zhara Booties

Smooth, stylish, and and ever-so-bold, this chunky combat boot outfits perfectly with skinny jeans and a sweater, tights and a skirt, and everything else in your closet.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Schutz Ully Low Nappa Leather Sandals

Vibrant yet easygoing, these lovely lime sandals are ideal for warm weather getaways — or adding ankle socks and a denim skirt for an of-the-moment look with a twist.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Schutz Sionne Suede & Vinyl Mules

With a stiletto heel and a unique vinyl strap, the Sionne Mules are virtually made for desk-to-drinks dressing.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Schutz Arissa Nappa Leather Flats

A versatile pair of ballet flats is a closet staple. These feature a square-shaped toe and a tiny bow detail for sweetly subtle charm.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Schutz Darlene Pumps

The Darlene Platform Pump is designed to turn heads. This outfit-elevating (literally!) pair makes every date night, weekend night, or holiday party look a sensation.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Schutz Keefa Sandals

Any way you style them, this platform pair infuses day-to-light outfits with "disco glamour" that's always en vogue

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Schutz Theodora Booties

Crafted with a "soaring heel" and a chic pointed toe, this pair of little black boots is one you'll return to season after season.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Once you've picked out your new fall favorites, complete your closet with these 24 seasonal essentials at SSENSE.

