Spotlight On Schutz Shoes: Everyone's Buying These 5 Head-Turning Pairs Under $160

"Confident, bold, and purpose-driven," Schutz Shoes make every outfit a capital-L Look. Since its founding in 1995, the label has strived to redefine the concept of "attainable luxury" with rotating collections of "trend-forward footwear" made for modern living.

From platform pumps to stiletto heels and ballet flats to over-the-knee boots, Schutz has something for every closet. It's not just silhouettes, either: Offered in a head-turning array of fabrics, finishes, and frills, the line has unique pairs to suit any mood and style.

Whether you're looking to amp up your work wardrobe or add sky-high drama to holiday parties, you're sure to fall in love with Schutz Shoes. Your bank account will, too — the pairs below are all available for under $160 each.

Scroll on for just a few of the fab styles from Schutz everyone's shopping for this season.