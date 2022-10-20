Gwyneth Paltrow Shares How Her Kids Apple and Moses Martin React to Her Wellness Advice

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow on Maintaining Health & Wellness With Family

Call it conscious teenager-ing.

Gwyneth Paltrow may run the Goop empire, but that doesn't mean her children join its fans in following her lifestyle advice. As the Oscar winner exclusively told E! News, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16—who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin—have developed their own relationship with health and wellness.

"He's 16 and he will barely let me give him a vitamin," she told E!'s Francesca Amiker about her youngest child, "so it's also like, knowing when to relent and give him his space."

The Politician actress continued," I try not to force anything on them. They were raised in an environment where wellness is important and they will adopt what they choose to, or not. They have free will. Apple, she tends to be more wellness-curious now at 18 than she was when she was kind of like smack in the middle of her teens, so we'll see."

Gwyneth, who recently launched her new Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit collection of signature elbow and knee sleeves, compression gloves and socks, said her children will exercise with her sometimes.