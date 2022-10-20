How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Relationship With Firerose

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Mom Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus for 3rd Time

Divorce can be tricky.



Earlier this year, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus—who share five children including Miley Cyrus—announced they were going their separate ways after almost 30 years of marriage. Now, following their split, a source close to the "We Can't Stop" singer is telling E! News about the current state of her relationship with her parents.



"The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."



Amid speculation that her dad is now engaged to Australian singer Firerose, the source noted that Miley "doesn't have a relationship" with her dad's rumored fiancée. "She, of course, hopes he is happy," the insider added. "But Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce."

A second source echoed the sentiment that the Hannah Montana star and her dad haven't "been on the best terms," adding that Miley "is very close with her mom and supportive of her."