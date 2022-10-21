How NCT 127's World Tour Made the K-Pop Idols "More United" Than Ever Before

Watch : How BTS & K-Pop Fandoms Are Fighting for Racial Justice

Let the world know that the USA loves NCT 127.

After fans—appropriately titled NCTzens—sold out their two shows, including one at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the K-pop group felt even more determined to deliver the best concert experience possible.

"We couldn't wait to see our fans after so long," JOHNNY shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "Learning that our fans missed us just as much got us really motivated."

The fans' love and energy was certainly felt Oct. 13 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Thousands of NCTzens showed up hours early to ensure they didn't miss a moment of a concert experience that lasts close to three hours.