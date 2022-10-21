How NCT 127's World Tour Made the K-Pop Idols "More United" Than Ever Before

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Let the world know that the USA loves NCT 127.
After fans—appropriately titled NCTzens—sold out their two shows, including one at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the K-pop group felt even more determined to deliver the best concert experience possible.
"We couldn't wait to see our fans after so long," JOHNNY shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "Learning that our fans missed us just as much got us really motivated."
The fans' love and energy was certainly felt Oct. 13 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Thousands of NCTzens showed up hours early to ensure they didn't miss a moment of a concert experience that lasts close to three hours.
"I truly hope that we can give them a show that'll make up the long time that our fans were made to wait," MARK told E! News. "We also want to fully make sure that our fans leave the venue feeling like they had a connection with us throughout the concert and that it was a solid, worthwhile experience."
As the boy band continues traveling the world including an online concert from Seoul's Olympic Stadium on Oct. 23, each member is making new memories.
Whether eating meals in different cities or having meaningful conversations during free time, NCT 127 has become closer than ever after—even if there was some fine-tuning in the beginning.
"When it comes to traveling around the world, I think the members and I all had to go through a period of adjustment and struggles in performing in unfamiliar environments and on new stages at first," TAEYONG said. "In the process, we got to be more united and able to understand each other better."
And throughout the journey, every fan is making a difference. According to TAEYOUNG, the energy he receives at each show inspires the group to create new music.
"As the emotions I feel and overall situations I experience are different and unique for each country, I personally get huge influences when working on songs," he said. "I hope that the fans also receive the emotions, enthusiasm and energy that we show at the concerts and this affects a part of their life in a positive way."
For more behind-the-scenes secrets into NCT 127's world tour, keep scrolling.
Want more behind-the-scenes access? Find out why Adam Lambert's Witch Hunt is the perfect Halloween treat for music fans. Plus, see how Tyler Hubbard is bringing hope and joy in his new season as a solo artist.