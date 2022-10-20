50 Gifts for Mom That Will Guarantee You the Favorite Child Award

We've got all the beauty, fashion and home gifts for the holiday season that we're certain your mom will cherish.

By Jake Thompson, Emily Spain, Kristine Fellizar, Ella Chakarian Oct 20, 2022
E-comm: Mom's Holiday Gift Guide

The holidays will be here before you know it, and it's important to plan what you're going to get mom. For many, it's hard to find the perfect gift especially when mother knows best!

But you don't have to panic, because we've scoured the internet to find gifts that your mom will use and appreciate! You might even get some tears after giving her sentimental presents like a personalized ring with your family member's birthstones.

From comfortable UGG boots that are currently on sale to wine memberships, these gifts will help you secure the favorite child title. Scroll below to check them out!

25 Nordstrom Rack Gift Ideas Under $25 From Brands Like Mario Badescu, The Ordinary, Kate Spade & More

Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask

For the mama that counts on nap time to refuel, this weighted sleep mask will make her alone time even more relaxing. It has a 100% blackout design that works for back, side or upright sleepers.

$34
Amazon

Mother's Birthstone Ring by MielaJewelry

Cue the waterworks! Customize this gorgeous ring with you and your siblings' birthstones.

$42
Etsy

Disco Cross Genuine Shearling Slide

Give your mom a spring-ready slipper that will keep her feet toasty while she's chilling outside with her morning coffee!

$120
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Long Distance Charm Necklace

Personalized gifts are ones mom can treasure forever. If you and your mom live in different states, this handmade long distance necklace is a great way to show her how much you love and miss her. 

$26
Amazon

The Mini Essentials

Upgrade any meal with this mini sampler kit of Brightland's bestsellers, including the Awake and Alive extra virgin olive oils, and Rapture balsamic and Parasol champagne vinegars.

$70
Brightland

Peppermint Halo® Roll-On

Ask us how many times we've gotten this for ourselves and our mom. To be honest, we've bought this magical peppermint oil roll-on too many times to count. If she has neck, shoulder or back pain, a few swipes generates an instant cooling effect to relieve pain 

$28
Saje Wellness

ILIA Mini The Smalls Wonder Set

For the mamas who like their makeup routines simple and clean, this set from ILIA is a must. It includes the brand's clean lip care products like the award-winning daily lip balm, overnight lip mask and tinted lip balm..

$46
ILIA

Vivrelle Membership

Do you have a bougie mom, but don't have the funds to treat her to a big ticket item? Get her a Vivrelle membership. Starting at $39 per month, mom can rock a new designer bag or jewelry piece and swap it out when she gets tired of it. Vivrelle offers cult-favorite styles from brands like Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Christian Dior and more. 

Vivrelle

Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Styler Volumizer

This delicate design with combination of a hair dryer and a styling brush allows you to dry and style your hair at the same time.

$65
Ulta

Empress Collection

This complete gua sha facial system will allow mom to tone her face and drain her lymphatic system so she can look as young as she thinks she is! This is definitely a gift you'll want to steal later.

$129
Wildling

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS

Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the mom on-the-go!

$150
$128
Amazon

Skims Sleep Knit Robe

Give the gift of comfort and luxury with this Kardashian-approved robe from Skims. And if you really want to win the favorite child award, add on some more Skims loungewear that mom will never want to take off.

$78
Skims

The Mirror

The Mirror is the latest and greatest fitness must-have! Stream unlimited live and on-demand fitness classes from the comfort of your home.

$1,495
$795
Mirror

Pure Enrichment PureGlow Crystal - Original 2-in-1 Himalayan Salt Lamp

This incredible Himalayan salt lamp diffuser will help mama calm down after a long day of being a super mom. Add on some essential oils to complete the gift!

$80
$60
Amazon

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device

This magical toning device does it all! The microcurrent treatment contours skin while reducing wrinkles and fine lines, so mom will look and feel years younger. We got one for our mom last holiday season and she continues to rave about the "best gift I've ever received." This is coming from a woman who is impossible to shop for!

$339
Sephora
$339
Nordstrom

MasterClass Subscription

Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform. 

$15/Month
MasterClass

Bearaby Tree Napper Weighted Blanket

Bearaby's weighted blankets will change your life! You can pick from three different weight options and five soothing colorways depending on your preferences. Weighted blankets not only promote deeper sleep cycles, but they also help reduce cortisol levels and increase melatonin production to help you sleep through the night!

$249-$279
Nordstrom

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Help your mom break a sweat in style with this ultra-comfy long sleeve top.

$78
Lululemon

Winc 2-Month Wine Subscription

Merlot, chardonnay, or rosé? Give the gift that keeps on giving every month with a wine subscription from Winc!

 

$100
Winc

Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle 6.5oz

This candle is the definition of luxury! The fragrant blend of roses and blackcurrant leaves will fill your room with the dreamiest aroma.

$72
Nordstrom

The Lily Canvas Weekender Jumbo Design Your Own

If your mom loves Kathy Hilton as much as our mom does, she will freak out when she opens this personalized tote that took center stage during an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season. In addition to offering tons of fun colorways, this jumbo tote has room for all of mom's belongings. 

$186
Lily & Bean

Parfums de Marly Delina Shower Gel

We know what you're thinking; $70 for a shower gel? But, you don't understand. Parfums de Marly's "Delina" scent will make your mom feel like the queen she is all day long. 

$70
Nordstrom

ClassPass Membership

Does your mom live for her spin classes? Maybe she's a yogi or addicted to pilates. Perhaps she loves a good kickboxing class to get out her frustration caused by you and your siblings. Whichever way she likes to break a sweat, she will greatly appreciate a ClassPass membership where she can enjoy dozens of in-person and virtual fitness and wellness classes and treatments.

Starting at $19/month
ClassPass

Reflections Engraved Mirrored Jewelry Box

In addition to treating mom to something sparkly, get her this gorgeous jewelry box that you can personalize with her name or initials.

$45
$30
Personalization Mall

TaskRabbit Gift Card

Think of a TaskRabbit gift card as a gift for you and mom. She can get help with those paintings that need hanging, her broken TV or maybe moving houses, while you can relax and not have to deal with your mom bossing you around.

TaskRabbit

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne

You also can't go wrong with Jo Malone's iconic English Pear & Freesia Cologne. It offers a fresh, fruity yet sensual blend of King William pear, patchouli, white freesias and amber that will have mom feeling confident wherever her day takes her. Plus, it layers so well with other Jo Malone scents.

$155
Jo Malone
$80-$155
Nordstrom

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Mom deserves to look and feel luxurious 24/7! This cold weather essential will let her do just that without breaking the bank.

$120
$50
Quince

Small Hoop Earring Set

If your mom needs some new bling, get her this small hoop earring set from IceLink. The set of three gold hoop earrings in different sizes retails for $100.

$100
IceLink

GOOPGENES Lip Balm Trio

Keep her lips smooth, plump and hydrated all winter long thanks to goop's beloved lip balms that come in the most perfect everyday shades.

$48
goop

OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set

Don't we all want our morning cup of coffee or tea to stay warm longer? Well this mug and warmer set is the answer to our prayers. Available in ten versatile shades, this gift will keep your beverage warm while charging your phone.

$88
Nordstrom

Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick

Thanks to transformative ingredients like encapsulated retinol and squalane, this concentrated serum balm aims to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming skin around the eyes to promote a more youthful appearance. It's by far the most effective undereye product we've ever used!

$28
Sephora

Glowy Skin Confidence Set

Featuring three transformative products from the brand's Renew line, this set nourishes skin to promote a more radiant complexion! We have a feeling mom will be reordering the Renew Nourishing Cleanser, Renew Pure Radiance Oil and the Renew Chebula Active Serum once she's finished with this set.

$248
$198
True Botanicals

Venus Et Fleur Classic Le Mini™ Round Eternity Rose

For the mom who stops and smells the roses, this Venus et Fleur Eternity Rose is perfect. The roses come in so many different shades and an elegant box, and lost for a year or longer.

$53
Nordstrom

Goldbelly 3 Month Subscription

For the foodie mamas, you can't go wrong with a Goldbelly subscription! Every month, she'll be greeted with a curated box on her doorstep full of legendary dishes from restaurants across the nation.

$250
Goldbelly

Free People Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater

For the moms who like to keep cozy, check out this Free People turtleneck sweater that comes in different colors and is currently on sale for $77.

$128
$77
Nordstrom

ZIIP GX Series

If you really want to be mom's favorite, look no further than ZIIP! This celeb-loved device combines nano and microcurrent technology to lift, sculpt, brighten and define skin. Recently, ZIIP launched new performance-driven, on-demand expert facials on their app, so no more waiting for appointments or spending a ton of money on treatments when you can do it all from the comfort of your own home!

$495
ZIIP

Personalized Cutting Board by BoutiqueHeritage

What mom doesn't love receiving a personalized item? Not to mention, she'll use this custom cutting board every day and her charcuterie game will be unmatched.

$31
Etsy

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil

This is a gift you'll want to keep for yourself! Osea's cult-favorite body oil features a mixture of seed oils that will leave your skin feeling supple and radiant.

$78
Osea
$48
Amazon

Custom Family Portrait by LovekokiGifts

Make sure to pair this gift with some tissues because mama will be crying when she opens this custom family portrait.

$18
Etsy

T.J. Maxx Gift Card

The only thing our mom loves more than her children is T.J.Maxx! If your mom is the same, a T.J.Maxx gift card will be a welcome gift.

T.J. Maxx

Perfect Pot

Let's face it, our moms are multi-tasking superwomen! Make their life and mealtime easier by gifting them this multifunctional pot that replaces eight pieces of traditional cookware. The Perfect Pot will allow them to boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam, strain, pour, serve and store with ease!

$165
$123
Our Place

Everywhere Belt Bag

Moms always have their hands full, so gift her this chic bag that will allow keep her must-haves organized while she's on the go or tending to everyone's needs.

$38
Lululemon

Lovebox for Parents

If you live far away from mom, you can stay connected in an interactive way thanks to Lovebox! Send pictures, colored messages, stickers, and fun drawings with this messaging device. 

$145
Lovebox

Maison Balzac Bedside Carafe

Upgrade mom's bedside table while improving her hydration game with this beautiful, mouth-blown carafe! 

$75
Coming Soon

Live By Being Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection

Help mom wind down and take her bath time up a notch with these handmade bath salts! Each blend is made with detoxifying Dead Sea salt and enhanced with essential oils and botanicals.

$56
Amazon

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Give mom's lashes a boost thanks to this top-rated lash enhancing serum! It's packed with vitamins, peptide and amino acids to help lashes grow longer, thicker and more natural-looking in 4-6 weeks.

$36
Amazon

Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat

If your mom always complains about having cold or sore feet, treat her to this heated foot massager! With 18 rotating massager nodes and adjustable height, your mom will feel like she's at the spa even when she's working at her desk.

$50
Amazon

Williams Sonoma Gift Card

For the mom who loves to cook and experiment in the kitchen, you can't go wrong with a Williams Sonoma gift card! Now she can finally get that appliance or cookware set she's been eyeing.

Williams Sonoma

Hive Pharmacy

For the wellness-obsessed mamas, Beekeeper's Naturals Hive Pharmacy is a must! This kit includes the brand's best-selling B.Immune Throat Spray, B.Powered Superfood Honey and B.Smart Brain Fuel. Your mom will love and appreciate the energy boost, immune support and reduced brain fog the kit will give her.

$88
Beekeeper's Naturals

Mutha Body Butter

Packed with shea, cocoa, and mango butters, vitamins, fatty acids and pure seed extracts, this ultra-nourishing body butter works to hydrate and minimize stretch marks. Trust us, your mom will love it!

$95
Mutha

