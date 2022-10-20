50 Gifts for Mom That Will Guarantee You the Favorite Child Award

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holidays will be here before you know it, and it's important to plan what you're going to get mom. For many, it's hard to find the perfect gift especially when mother knows best!

But you don't have to panic, because we've scoured the internet to find gifts that your mom will use and appreciate! You might even get some tears after giving her sentimental presents like a personalized ring with your family member's birthstones.

From comfortable UGG boots that are currently on sale to wine memberships, these gifts will help you secure the favorite child title. Scroll below to check them out!