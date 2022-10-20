Charlie Puth Says He’s "Definitely” in Love While Confirming Relationship Status

Watch : Why Charlie Puth Thinks Harry Styles Doesn't Like Him

Charlie Puth's light love switch has been turned on.

The "Attention" singer gave fans an update on his relationship status, and it appears as though Charlie couldn't be more smitten with the special someone on his life.

"I'm with somebody now," the singer shared in an Oct. 18 episode of The Howard Stern Show. When host Howard Stern questioned whether he was in love, Charlie didn't hesitate, saying, "Yeah, definitely."

As for who the leading lady that has Charlie's heart is, he revealed that his girlfriend is "someone that I grew up with" in New Jersey, which he shared was a nice feeling to have a piece from home as he travels the world for work.

"As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere," Charlie said, "it's nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time."