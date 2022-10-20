You Won't Believe Why Craig Conover Is Pissing Off All His Winter House Co-Stars

Watch : Southern Charm's Craig Conover Ready for Babies With Paige Desorbo

If there's one rule about communal living, it's that everyone should pick up after themselves.

That's a rule Craig Conover doesn't seem to grasp in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Winter House's Oct. 20 episode, as he refuses to help the rest of the cast clean up the mess from their party in the season two premiere.

"34 years old and I make plenty of money—I'm not cleaning the f--ing house,"Craig tells the group. And after a failed attempt to convince his co-star Luke Gulbranson to do his cleaning for him, Kyle Cooke has had enough of Craig's complaining and walks out of the room with several others.

"Craigy," Kyle jokes in a confessional. "Every grown-ass adult should be capable of cleaning up after themselves."

Craig's behavior comes as no surprise to cast member Kory Keefer, who says in a confessional, "This is the same Craig I've known since college. I don't think Craig means to come off as an a--hole, but his delivery is always wrong."