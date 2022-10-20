Tearful Shakira Alludes to Breakup With Gerard Piqué in "Monotonía" Music Video

"It's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it," Shakira told Elle. "And because I'm in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so, it's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."



Sharing that sometimes she still feels "like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point," the singer noted she's has been grappling with the situation being "real." However, she's found solace in the space of her music.



"I think everyone has their own processes or their own mechanisms to process grief or stress or anxiety," she shared. "We all go through stuff in life. But in my case, I think that writing music is like going to the shrink, only cheaper. It just helps me process my emotions and make sense of them. And it helps me to heal."