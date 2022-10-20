Megan Fox Fires Back at Mom-Shamers Asking "Where Your Kids At?"

Watch : Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover

Megan Fox is one protective mama.

The Transformers actress—who shares kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green—clapped back at a fan who questioned the whereabouts of her children under her Oct. 19 Instagram post, which featured a carousel of selfies.

"wait wait wait. I…have kids?!?" she sarcastically replied, according to a screenshot shared by a fan account. "Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found."

Megan's snarky remark comes more than eight months after she and Brian, 49, finalized their divorce in February, nearly two years after the Jennifer's Body actress, 36, filed for separation. As part of their divorce settlement, the former couple has agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children.