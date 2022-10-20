The Crown Season 5 Trailer Teases Princess Diana’s Infamous 1995 BBC Interview

Watch : Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

The Crown is putting one of Princess Diana's most infamous moments front and center.

The trailer for season five of the Netflix drama, released Oct. 20, gives a peek at Diana's 1995 interview on the BBC documentary series Panorama, in which she discussed the dissolution of her marriage with then-Prince Charles.

In her iconic black blazer and white t-shirt, Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, tells journalist Martin Bashir, played by Prasanna Puwanarajah, "I won't go quietly. I'll battle 'til the end."

The interview, which was watched by an estimated 200 million people, has been mired in controversy in recent years. In 2021, a BBC investigation, launched by Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer, found that Martin commissioned fake bank statements wrongfully showing that two senior aides were being paid by the U.K.'s Security Services for information on Diana, all in an effort to get Earl to introduce his sister to the journalist.

In response to the findings, Prince William and Prince Harry issued a joint statement denouncing the Panorama interview in May 2021, saying, "It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."