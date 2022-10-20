UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Just 6 Weeks in Office

Watch : Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

It's the end of a very short-lived era: Liz Truss is resigning.

After just 44 days, the United Kingdom's prime minister has decided to step down. "I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," Truss said in a speech on Oct. 20. "I have therefore spoken to his majesty the king to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party."

Following Truss' announcement, the Conservative Party will now vote to decide who will take over as the next prime minister. Until then, Truss—who succeeded former Prime Minister Boris Johnson—noted, "I will remain as prime minister."

Truss' resignation—which comes on the heels of her controversial six weeks in office over her economic endeavors—officially makes her the shortest-serving British prime minister to date.

It was just over a month ago, on Sept. 6, that Truss was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, two days before the monarch's death.