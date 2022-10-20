John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship

Watch : John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3

John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen.

The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.

"I was more selfish then," he shared on the Oct. 17 episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. "I wasn't a great partner at the beginning of our relationship, even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her."

John added, "I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner I am now."

The EGOT winner recalled the early days of their romance, saying they were "attracted to each other, but that level of attraction was more like infatuation" at that time.

John admitted that he later began to mature and stop only thinking about himself to become the man he is today for the former Lip Sync Battle host.