Megan Hilty Seeking Help to Find Bodies of Pregnant Sister and Nephew Killed in Plane Crash

Watch : Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister & Family Dies in Plane Crash

Megan Hilty is asking for assistance amid a family tragedy.

Last month, the Smash alum's sister Lauren Hilty—who was 8 months pregnant with son Luca—as well as Megan's brother-in-law Ross Mickel and nephew Remy Mickel died in a plane crash. However, not all of her family members' bodies have been recovered.

"Hey everyone," Megan, 41, wrote on Instagram Oct. 19. "By now many of you have heard about my family's traffic loss. I'm reaching out now because we need your help."

According to the United States Coast Guard, nine passengers and one pilot crashed into the waters of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island in Washington on Sept. 4. The Coast Guard recovered the body of one deceased individual and called off its search for the remaining nine individuals on Sept. 5, with the rest being presumed dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Sept. 12 that it located the wreckage of the plane and began its recovery operations on Sept. 27. CNN, citing Island County Emergency Management, reported on Oct. 1 that six more bodies have been recovered.