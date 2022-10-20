Dixie D'Amelio Shares Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Diagnosis

Watch : Dixie D'Amelio Talks Taking Her Relationship "Offline"

Dixie D'Amelio is opening up about her health.



During a recent Instagram Live, the 21-year-old shared that she was diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, also known as PMDD. "I kind of took a break from social media the past two weeks," she explained. "I wasn't feeling great and not really sure why."



According to Mayo Clinic, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder is a severe, sometimes disabling extension of premenstrual syndrome. PMDD can both have physical and emotional symptoms and can also cause extreme mood shifts.



"It really affect your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life," the D'Amelio Show star continued. "I didn't realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point that I was in…It really disrupts my life and my attitude and my personality and my relationships. And just who I am as a person and my anxiety—and it's very obvious to see in these next couple episodes of the show."



As Dixie shared, her symptoms recently took a toll on her emotional and mental health.