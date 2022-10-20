Dixie D'Amelio Shares Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Diagnosis

During an Instagram Live, Dixie D'Amelio shared the news that she was recently diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, also known as PMDD: "It really affects every single part of your life."

Dixie D'Amelio is opening up about her health.
 
During a recent Instagram Live, the 21-year-old shared that she was diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, also known as PMDD. "I kind of took a break from social media the past two weeks," she explained. "I wasn't feeling great and not really sure why."
 
According to Mayo Clinic, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder is a severe, sometimes disabling extension of premenstrual syndrome. PMDD can both have physical and emotional symptoms and can also cause extreme mood shifts.
 
"It really affect your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life," the D'Amelio Show star continued. "I didn't realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point that I was in…It really disrupts my life and my attitude and my personality and my relationships. And just who I am as a person and my anxiety—and it's very obvious to see in these next couple episodes of the show."
 
As Dixie shared, her symptoms recently took a toll on her emotional and mental health.

"I've never been, like, so low and down," she shared. "And having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming and I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind…It would turn on and off like a light switch. That was very confusing to me because how can I go from one day feeling fine to the next not wanting to be here anymore—it was just very frustrating. I've been dealing with this every month for the past seven years."

The "One Whole Day" singer explained that she was relieved when she found out her diagnosis, sharing that it has helped her "find better ways" to handle her symptoms.
 
"I'm feeling better now, and I will probably be going through the same thing next month and the after that because there's no immediate cure," she continued. "There are definitely things to help but I'm still learning a lot about it."

