10 Mascaras Under $10 With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

High prices do not automatically equate to high quality when it comes to makeup, especially with mascara. If you don't believe me, just check out the product reviews to see how many people are raving over their affordable finds. There are so many budget-friendly mascara picks with thousands of five star reviews.

If you're want to get curled, voluminous, sky high, separated lashes, you don't need to spend a ton of money to achieve that look you have in mind. In fact, you don't even need to shell out $10, if you're a smart shopper, that is. Here are the ten highest-rated mascaras under $10 from Maybelline, Essence, L'Oreal, Covergirl, and wet n wild.