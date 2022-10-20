10 Mascaras Under $10 With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
High prices do not automatically equate to high quality when it comes to makeup, especially with mascara. If you don't believe me, just check out the product reviews to see how many people are raving over their affordable finds. There are so many budget-friendly mascara picks with thousands of five star reviews.
If you're want to get curled, voluminous, sky high, separated lashes, you don't need to spend a ton of money to achieve that look you have in mind. In fact, you don't even need to shell out $10, if you're a smart shopper, that is. Here are the ten highest-rated mascaras under $10 from Maybelline, Essence, L'Oreal, Covergirl, and wet n wild.
The Highest-Rated Mascaras Under $10
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Get that falsie look without the annoyance of applying lash strips and try out the TikTok-famous Essence Lash Princess mascara. The original formula has 208,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, the waterproof has 38,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and the Sculpted Volume Mascara has 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper gushed, "I have tried dozens of mascaras. This is my absolute favorite!! It's easy to apply, separates lashes, doesn't clump and smear. You CANNOT beat the price. My holy grail of mascaras!!!!"
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
Get that full fan effect with this sensational mascara. It has a unique brush with ten layers of bristles for a clump-free application. It has 78,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the mascara reviewed, "Obsessed. Hands down best ever." Another said, "I have been using this mascara for years. I've tried many mascaras before this one. Even the high end mascaras cannot compare to this one. I love it!!!"
Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, Volumizing Mascara, Buildable, Lengthening Mascara
Before you shell out the cash on lash extensions, try out a reliable mascara to get an elongated look. The results may surprise you. The Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara has a washable formula that doesn't flake or smudge, according to the brand. This one has 72,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "I am in love with this mascara! I've tried so many mascaras but I always came back to this one. This mascara is my number one, my holy grail, my tried and true."
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara,
If you want a waterproof mascara, you're probably familiar with that struggle of wanting makeup that stays on and getting annoyed when that mascara is tough to wash off at the end of the day. This is a great mascara that lasts all day, but it's easy to take off with makeup remover. This formula has 57,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "I've been using this mascara for over 20 years and it has never disappointed me. It lengthens and add thickness to eyelashes depending on how many times you go over. For everyday I do one coat and I'm done. Easy to remove with baby oil or makeup remover cloths."
Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara Volumizing, Lengthening, Lifting, Curling, Multiplying
Give yourself that lash lift effect with the Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara. It comes through, delivering, volume, length, and lift, according to the brand. It's available in a few shades and it has 19,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the mascara raved, "I like this mascara because it literally makes my eyelashes look like they are fake lashes. So long and full!!"
Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara
If you're looking for fullness and volume, check out the Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara. Just one coat of mascara makes a major difference with fullness and length. This clump-free mascara comes in four colors. It has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the mascara said, "This is my all time favorite mascara! I dont even buy others to try anymore. This mascara gives the perfect volume and is smudge proof. And its not expensive."
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
You need a mascara that's reliable. The L'Oreal Telescopic Original Mascara stays put for up to 16 hours according to the brand. This formula is long-lasting, smudge-proof, and it's great to separate the lashes, per the L'Oreal. It has 36,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
"My roommate had it and I kept borrowing it, eventually I fell in love and got my own. I'm now more obsessed than before. Don't think, just buy it," a shopper advised.
Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Washable Mascara, Volumizing
This no-clump formula "delivers nine times the volume in just one coat," according to the brand. It gives you the appearance of longer, thicker eyelashes and it's available in a waterproof formula too. It has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Ride or die mascara! Been using it for over 10 years."
Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara
Amp up the volume with the Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara. This formula volumizes, separates, and defines lashes, according to the brand. It's infused with argan and marula oils. Plus, it's free of sulfates, parabens, sulfates, and talc.
Amazon shoppers left 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This mascara is easy to apply, is buildable, makes your lashes longer and thicker looking, and is clean to boot! It's my favorite!"
wet n wild Mega Volume Mascara
Use this full spiral fiber brush to maximize your lashes' volume. The wet n wild Mega Volume Mascara is waterproof, sweat-proof, humidity-resistant, and smudge-resistant, per the brand. It's cruelty-free, gluten-free, and it's sulfate-free too.
It has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper reviewing, "This mascara is perfect. No complaints and great price. No animal testing. Rich black color, stays on, won't smudge."
