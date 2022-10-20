Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Shares What “Clicked” for Him After He Broke Out of Rehab

Watch : Tom Felton Explains Typical Reunion With Harry Potter Co-Stars

Tom Felton is reflecting on a difficult time in his life.

The Harry Potter actor got candid about his struggle with substance abuse and the time he escaped his rehab facility.

"I sort of broke out really," Tom recalled during an Oct. 18 interview with CBS News. "In a fit of freedom, accidentally, not really intentionally thinking what I was doing."

As Tom confirmed in the interview, he ended up taking a walk on the beach after leaving rehab. However, making that escape brought him closer to seeking help.

"A lot clicked when I managed to get down to the water," he said. "That I needed help and I was willing to accept it."

Tom detailed this very moment further in his new book, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.

"All of a sudden, the frustration burst out of me," he wrote. "I was, I realise now, completely sober for the first time in ages, and I had an overwhelming sense of clarity and anger."