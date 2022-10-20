25 Nordstrom Rack Gift Ideas Under $25 From Brands Like Mario Badescu, The Ordinary, Kate Spade & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holiday season is swiftly approaching, which means you might be thinking about ticking things off your gift list.

Giving quality gifts doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg, especially with these 25 finds from Nordstrom Rack that are all under $25. From presents for the little ones in your life to fashion, beauty and more products perfect for family and friends, this gift guide has all the things you just might want to buy for yourself, too.

Read on and kickstart your gift shopping from Nordstrom Rack!