25 Nordstrom Rack Gift Ideas Under $25 From Brands Like Mario Badescu, The Ordinary, Kate Spade & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holiday season is swiftly approaching, which means you might be thinking about ticking things off your gift list.
Giving quality gifts doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg, especially with these 25 finds from Nordstrom Rack that are all under $25. From presents for the little ones in your life to fashion, beauty and more products perfect for family and friends, this gift guide has all the things you just might want to buy for yourself, too.
Read on and kickstart your gift shopping from Nordstrom Rack!
Mario Badescu - Take It To Glow Set
Mario Badescu makes some amazing beauty products, so we're sure this set would make the perfect gift for the skincare-obsessed person in your life. You can get this travel glow set that comes with an Enzyme Cleansing Gel, Cucumber Cleansing Lotion, Hydro Moisturizer with Vitamin C and Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater.
Saddle Stripe Long Sleeve Sweater
Give the fashionista in your life the gift of a cozy, chic sweater for just $25 instead of the usual $68 price tag. The striped, relaxed style of the sweater makes it super trendy with the right amount of comfort.
Tranquility Long Sleeve Shirt & Pants 2-Piece Pajama Set
Who doesn't love a plush pajama set? This printed two-piece pajama set is adorable as it is comfortable, making it a perfect gift for the loungewear-loving person in your life.
Naked3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette and 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil Set
Mini makeup is functional and fun, especially for the beauty-obsessed. This Naked eyeshadow palette and glide-on eye pencil set is currently on sale for $21 and would make a great stocking stuffer for the holiday season.
Adidas Classic Track Suit Set
Want to give the little one in your life an adorable and comfortable gift? You can't go wrong with this baby adidas track suit set with the iconic stripes.
Kate Spade New York Round Stud Earrings
Want to give a bit of bling to someone special this holiday season? Check out these Kate Spade stud earrings that would look absolutely dazzling with everything.
Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette
This has been my go-to eyeshadow palette for years now, which is why I eagerly suggest you give it as a gift to the makeup aficionado in your life. Not only does it come with shimmering, pigmented shades, but it also smells like peaches!
UGG Knit Pompom Beanie
Keep your ears warm in fashion with this UGG knit pompom beanie. This would make the perfect gift for your friends or loved ones traveling to cold places this holiday season.
MAC Lipglass Lip Gloss
The MAC Lipglass is absolutely to-die for, and I know I would be ecstatic to unwrap any of the various shimmering shades during the holidays.
90 Degree By Reflex - Crossover Ankle Leggings
If you know someone who is obsessed with athleisure or athleticwear, look no further and gift them a pair of super comfortable and flattering leggings, like this periwinkle pair that are currently $17.
GIFTS Tie Dye Unicorn Furry Pencil Case
This $4 unicorn shaped pencil case is cute and fuzzy, and would add a personalized touch to your little one's stationary set.
Sophie Criss Cross Plush Bedroom Slipper
You can't go wrong with gifting loungewear, like these plush bedroom slippers that come in an array of different colors for $15. A personal favorite is this light blue pair.
Burt's Bees Hand Cream Trio
Burt's Bees makes some great skincare and beauty products, like these hand creams with Shea Butter. This holiday gift set would make the perfect gift for a wife, sister, friend or just about anyone.
Philosophy Shampoo, Shower Gel And Bubble Bath
This limited-edition festively scented three-in-one shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath is a great gift to give and get into the holiday spirit.
White Rhodium Plated Swarovski Crystal Accented Arrow Ear Climber Earrings
These earrings are perfect for the special someone in your life, especially the someone who loves jewelry. These Adornia Swarovski earrings are edgy and dazzling, and anyone would feel lucky unwrapping it during the holidays.
Brushed Flannel Plaid Print Pajama Pants
For the men in your life who love loungewear, check out these flannel plaid print pajama pants that are super comfortable and come in five different pattern options.
The No-Brainer Set
THE ORDINARY is a simple yet effective skincare line, and the products in this set live up to its moniker. The No-Brainer Set includes the Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion and the "Buffet" Peptide Serum.
BP. Crystal Zodiac Triple Layer Pendant Necklace
This crystal zodiac triple pendant necklace would make the perfect gift for the astrology enthusiast in your life.
Opalescent Garden Amber & Raw Vanilla Scented Candle
This delectably scented garden amber and vanilla scented candle would make a great cozy, scrumptious holiday gift. Not only does it smell great, but it also comes in a beautiful jar.
Juicy Couture Kids' Embroidered Logo Long Sleeve Velour Dress
For the mini fashionista in your life, check out this adorable Juicy Couture embroidered logo long sleeve velour dress.
Peace Love Glow Gift Set
Raw Sugar makes transformative and rejuvenating body and hair products, and this Peace Love Glow Gift Set is no exception. The set comes with the Raw Sugar Sparkling Pear + Peach Body Wash, Sugar Scrub, Body Butter and nourishing Lotion.
3-Piece Fragrance Mist Gift Set
This three-piece fragrance gift set from Vince Camuto comes with three aromas that smell totally scrumptious and come in pretty packaging, making it a wonderful gift.
Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers
You can give the hair-obsessed person the gift of volume this holiday season with these Drybar self-grip hair rollers for just $12.
Initial Square Jewelry Box
Know someone who needs to get their jewelry organized? This Nordstrom Initial Square Jewelry Box even comes with the option to personalize with an initial.
Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Give the gift of coziness with this fur throw blanket that comes in two different colors that are both equally fluffy and comfortable.
If you want to keep gift shopping, check out these gifts for men that they definitely won't want to return.