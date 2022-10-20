90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Angela Shuts Down Michael's Influencer Dreams in Sneak Peek

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Angela doesn't want Michael to do it for the 'gram.

In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are in the middle of a fight about his Instagram use, as Michael pleads with his 56-year-old wife, "You know I love you."

It doesn't go over very well.

"No, I don't know you love me!" Angela screams in Michael's face. "What did you think was going to happen when you brought Instagram up? Tell me."

While couples fighting over social media use isn't exactly a new trope, Michael attempts to explain that his motivation for being active online shouldn't be a cause for concern.

"If I make use of my social media for influencing, I get paid," he tells Angela. "I mean, that's all I'm trying to do, you know? Have an income. Make money here."

Despite his efforts, Angela refuses to budge.