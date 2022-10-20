Exclusive

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Angela Shuts Down Michael's Influencer Dreams in Sneak Peek

In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Michael has his sights set on Instagram—but Angela has other plans. Watch the sneak peek here.

Angela doesn't want Michael to do it for the 'gram.

In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are in the middle of a fight about his Instagram use, as Michael pleads with his 56-year-old wife, "You know I love you."

It doesn't go over very well.

"No, I don't know you love me!" Angela screams in Michael's face. "What did you think was going to happen when you brought Instagram up? Tell me."

While couples fighting over social media use isn't exactly a new trope, Michael attempts to explain that his motivation for being active online shouldn't be a cause for concern.

"If I make use of my social media for influencing, I get paid," he tells Angela. "I mean, that's all I'm trying to do, you know? Have an income. Make money here."

Despite his efforts, Angela refuses to budge.

"Since Angela refused to send me extra money, I have no choice than to start making money on my own," Michael says in confessional. "As a 34-year-old man in Nigeria, I'm expected to take care of my family. I mean, in my culture it's what we do, you know? We work. We have responsibility. We have bills to pay."

Good luck convincing Angela of that!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which follows newlywed couples after they have completed the K-1 visa process, also features 90 Day favorites like Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh and Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya in season seven, plus "Big Ed" Brown who is attempting to plan a wedding with fianceé Liz Woods.

TLC

Find out if Angela and Michael can co-exist when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

