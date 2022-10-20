See Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have a Lady and the Tramp Spaghetti Moment

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Justin Timberlake didn't need a suit and tie to commemorate this momentous occasion.

The "Mirrors" singer celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with actress Jessica Biel on Oct. 19 by sharing sweet images and videos from their various outings. Among footage of their foodie adventures was a clip of the couple, who wed in October 2012, reenacting a moment straight out of a Disney fairytale.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Justin, 41, and Jessica, 40, gave the characters from Lady and the Tramp a run for their money as they eat from the same spaghetti noodle. Just like in the beloved film, the parents of sons Silas, 7 and Phineas, 2, end up sharing a kiss.

"10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!" Justin captioned his Oct. 19 post, "I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

In his post, the 'N Sync alum also shared throwback photos of the couple at home eating dessert, bringing sexy back at a Dior event and posing together with grapes at a vineyard.