Behati Prinsloo Shares New Festive Photo of Daughter Following Adam Levine Scandal

Behati Prinsloo shared a look at her daughter in a bat costume ahead of Halloween. See the fangtastic photo she posted one month after cheating allegations were brought forth against Adam Levine.

By Kelly Gilmore Oct 20, 2022 12:44 AMTags
ScandalAdam LevineCeleb KidsCelebritiesBehati Prinsloo
Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

Looks like they are ready for spooky season at the Levine residence.

Behati Prinsloo shared a snap of one of her and Adam Levine's daughters in a black bat costume made complete with a skirt and wings, with her back to the camera. Someone just needs to put on the "Monster Mash," and 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace will be all set for Halloween.

The holiday isn't the only big moment on the horizon for Dusty and Gio. Soon Behati and Adam's little girls will both become big sisters as Behati is expecting baby No. 3. Last month, the model confirmed her pregnancy by posting a photo of her baby bump.

But, just weeks after news of their expanding family broke, the family faced a bump in the road.

On Sept. 19, Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok where she alleged that she and Adam had a romantic relationship during his marriage to Behati.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."

photos
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's L.A. Home

While Behati has not publicly spoken out about the allegations, Adam has come forward to deny that he cheated.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he said on his Sept. 20 Instagram Story. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian’s Kids Call Her Out Over Rat Cupcakes

2

Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

3

Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Addresses Speculation About Her Breakup

As for how the allegations have affected their marriage, the pair have since formed a united front in multiple public appearances. And as a friend of the couple exclusively told E! News, "Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair."

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian’s Kids Call Her Out Over Rat Cupcakes

2
Update!

The Most Shocking Revelations From Danny Masterson's Rape Trial

3

Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

4

Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Addresses Speculation About Her Breakup

5

Janelle Monáe's Red Gown Is a Must-See at Glass Onion Premiere

Latest News

Sex and the City Star Revealed on The Masked Singer

You'll Be Shocked to Know Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book

Behati Prinsloo Posts Festive Pic of Daughter Amid Adam Levine Scandal

Sydney Sweeney's Leather Look With Bra Cut Outs Is Her Most Daring

Kim Kardashian’s Kids Call Her Out Over Rat Cupcakes

60+ Gifts for Men That He Won't Want to Return

Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Message From Daughter True