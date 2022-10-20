Behati Prinsloo Shares New Festive Photo of Daughter Following Adam Levine Scandal

Watch : Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

Looks like they are ready for spooky season at the Levine residence.

Behati Prinsloo shared a snap of one of her and Adam Levine's daughters in a black bat costume made complete with a skirt and wings, with her back to the camera. Someone just needs to put on the "Monster Mash," and 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace will be all set for Halloween.

The holiday isn't the only big moment on the horizon for Dusty and Gio. Soon Behati and Adam's little girls will both become big sisters as Behati is expecting baby No. 3. Last month, the model confirmed her pregnancy by posting a photo of her baby bump.

But, just weeks after news of their expanding family broke, the family faced a bump in the road.

On Sept. 19, Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok where she alleged that she and Adam had a romantic relationship during his marriage to Behati.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."