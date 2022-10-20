Fire Country Sneak Peek: Manny Gives Bode Advice About His Nightmares

Watch : Fire Country EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Bode Donovan is trying to put out some fires of his own.

In an exclusive clip from the Oct. 21 episode of CBS' Fire Country, Bode (Max Thieriot), who has been dealing with death of his sister Riley, is seen drawing in a sketchbook when his boss and Cal Fire captain Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro) appears in the distance behind him.

"Riley. Your sister's name," Manny says. "That's what you keep shouting in your sleep."

Bode, a convict who aims to shorten his prison sentence by enrolling in the Northern California prison release firefighting program led by Manny, is hesitant to let his guard down—especially about his late sister. In the series premiere of Fire Country, it is revealed Riley died, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery.

"I appreciate you giving me a second chance here, Cap," Bode says. "But I signed up for fire camp, not therapy."

However, Manny explains that he's no stranger to the inner demons that Bode is battling.

"It can be one in the same, buddy," Manny tells him. "I used to have nightmares, too. I'd come up here hoping the wind would blow them out of my mind. But now? Now I sleep in peace."