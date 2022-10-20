Sydney Sweeney's Leather Look With Bra Cut Outs Is Her Most Daring Outfit Yet

Don't mess with Syndey Sweeney on the red carpet.
The Euphoria star looked like she was ready to kick some butt as she stepped out for the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration at the famed Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.
Serving up a dark superhero-type look, Sydney posed while wearing an all black leather outfit from Rokh's most recent spring/summer 2023 collection. The bold, ab-flashing ensemble featured a cropped, long-sleeve button-up jacket, sexy sculptural bra cups, a punky skirt and wide-leg pants, similar to the costumes TLC donned in their 1999 video, "No Scrubs."
For glam, Sydney rocked the edgy "wet hair" trend and left her make-up soft and natural.
The tough, Batgirl vibe was a far cry from the sweet bubblegum style the actress is known for as Cassie Howard on the HBO Drama. And from the looks of it, Sydney is fully embracing a darker, vampier IRL.
Just last month, Sydney, 25, sizzled on the red carpet at HBO Max's 2022 Emmys after-party in a sultry, emerald green Versace gown, featuring a silky column silhouette, chest- and ab-baring cutouts and superhero-inspired latex sleeves.
Perhaps Sydney is getting into the badass spirit because she's gearing up to star in Barbarella reboot. Earlier the month, Deadline reported that the White Lotus star she would be slipping into the vinyl space suits of the title character just as Jane Fonda famously did in the 1968 original film. Sydney confirmed the news on Oct. 10 on her Instagram by sharing throwback poster of the sci-fi vixen with the caption, "time to save the universe."
At the Elle event—where Sydney was honored along with Ariana DeBose, Anne Hathaway, Olivia Wilde and more—the actress couldn't hold back her excitement about the upcoming project.
"I'm really excited to serve all the fits," she told ET on Oct. 17. "But also, just it's such an iconic, fun character. And I want to keep that fun alive through Barbarella. So, I'm excited for everyone to see it."