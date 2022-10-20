Kim Kardashian’s Kids Teasingly Call Her Out Over Rat Cupcakes

Kim Kardashian is making sure fans know she has some skkn in the cupcake-making game.
The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Stories to capture the delicious baked creations she made with her kids that featured the colorful, spooky decorations in the form of rat and spider toys.
However, after Kim shared her part in making the cupcakes, her kids quickly stepped in to joke that she didn't help out as much as she made it seem.
"We made some Halloween cupcakes," Kim said, to which her daughter one of kids quickly replied, "I did, not you! You helped me mix it."
Kim—who shares North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, with Kanye West—then doubled down on her initial claim, hilariously fighting back with, "I helped you mix it. Who poured it? Who poured it?"
It was a point that her child had to concede to, issuing a simple, "You," in response before they added, "Well, I decorated them."
The reality star seemingly chose to have her kids take the win and moved on to focus her attention on the cupcakes instead, saying, "Oh, this rat one looks delicious!"
This isn't the first time her kids have hilariously trolled their mom for what she says on social media.
When Kim shared a video of herself excitedly opening a PR package from Olivia Rodrigo in promotion of her album Sour last year, North issued a sassy response.
After The Kardashians star said she "loves" the song "drivers license," her daughter took the opportunity to call her out, saying, "You never listen to it."
But Kim stood her ground as she held back a laugh.
"Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time," she said. "Stop, North."
God, it's brutal out here!