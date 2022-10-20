Kim Kardashian’s Kids Teasingly Call Her Out Over Rat Cupcakes

Watch : Kim K. Wore Second Marilyn Monroe Dress After Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian is making sure fans know she has some skkn in the cupcake-making game.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Stories to capture the delicious baked creations she made with her kids that featured the colorful, spooky decorations in the form of rat and spider toys.

However, after Kim shared her part in making the cupcakes, her kids quickly stepped in to joke that she didn't help out as much as she made it seem.

"We made some Halloween cupcakes," Kim said, to which her daughter one of kids quickly replied, "I did, not you! You helped me mix it."