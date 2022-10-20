60+ Gifts for Men That He Won't Want to Return

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holiday season will be here for you know it. If you're in the mood to shop, we found some great gifts for the men in your life. If you're tired of hearing, "I don't need anything" when you're about to shop, we're here to help you come up with some great gift ideas for your favorite guy.

From Ooni pizza ovens, sports tickets, indoor putting greens to Lululemon apparel, Truff hot sauce and unique workout equipment, we rounded up gift ideas for every kind of guy. Here are some of our favorite finds.