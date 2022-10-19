Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Message From His and Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Gets Emotional Over True's First Day of School

This is truly one sweet gesture.

Tristan Thompson gave his 4-year-old daughter True—who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian—a cute shoutout on Oct. 19, when he posted a photo of the homemade gift he had received from the tiny tot. As seen on Instagram Stories, the image showed a hand-painted picture frame adorned with the phrases "True 2022," "I love you daddy," and "dad."

The frame, which featured a heart-shaped cutout, was capped off with a black-and-white photo of the father-daughter duo.

"Lights my heart," Tristan, 31, gushed in caption. "#MyPrincess."

Tristan's post comes more than two months after he welcomed his second child with Khloe via surrogate. The arrival of their baby boy, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, was documented on the second season premiere of The Kardashians.

So, how has True embraced her new sibling? "True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes," a source previously told E! News. "She is loving being a big sister."