Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Message From His and Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True

Tristan Thompson couldn't help but to gush over his and Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson, after the 4-year-old gave him a homemade picture frame. Check out the adorable present.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets Emotional Over True's First Day of School

This is truly one sweet gesture.

Tristan Thompson gave his 4-year-old daughter True—who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian—a cute shoutout on Oct. 19, when he posted a photo of the homemade gift he had received from the tiny tot. As seen on Instagram Stories, the image showed a hand-painted picture frame adorned with the phrases "True 2022," "I love you daddy," and "dad."

The frame, which featured a heart-shaped cutout, was capped off with a black-and-white photo of the father-daughter duo.

"Lights my heart," Tristan, 31, gushed in caption. "#MyPrincess."

Tristan's post comes more than two months after he welcomed his second child with Khloe via surrogate. The arrival of their baby boy, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, was documented on the second season premiere of The Kardashians.

So, how has True embraced her new sibling? "True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes," a source previously told E! News. "She is loving being a big sister."

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Keep scrolling to check out more of her cutest moments.

Instagram
Homemade Gift

True showed dad Tristan some love by gifting him a hand-painted picture frame.

Instagram
Halloween Candy

True enjoys a sweet treat after she receiving a Halloween-themed gingerbread house from aunt Kourtney Kardashian and uncle Travis Barker.

Instagram
Fang-tastic

The tiny tot gets into the spooky season spirit during a Halloween party.

Instagram
True Seeing

As seen in photos posted to Khloe's Instagram Stories, True has some funny playing with different Halloween props.

Instagram
Little Artist

The Halloween bash also included a painting station, where True channeled her inner Picasso.

Instagram
Jet-Setting

Khloe shared photos of her "little lady" enjoying the luxe life on a private jet.

Instagram
Funny Face

True hams it up for the camera.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
"My Princess"

After his trip to Greece, Tristan Thompson headed back to the U.S., where he snapped this picture of him and his daughter True Thompson smiling on the trampoline. 

Instagram
True & Her Feline Friend

KoKo's little one was all smiles as she held her cat Grey Kitty in a June 2022 Instagram post.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Easter Treats

True looks so grown up while celebrating the 2022 Easter holiday.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Funny Bunny

The tot models an adorable Easter bunny apron in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fabulous Four

True celebrates her fourth birthday in April 2022 with a purr-fect cat-themed soiree.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The Cat's Meow

True and her cousins play with a kitty character during her b-day bash.

Instagram
Playing With Makeup

Just like her aunts in the biz, it looks like True has a love of makeup.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Picture Perfect

Khloe shared a photo of True playing at a indoor trampoline park.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Smile and Snap

True flashed a cute smile as she posed for a picture.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Jump In

The tiny tot adorably plugged her nose as she took a plunge in the foam pit.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Play Time

True had a blast bouncing on the trampoline.

Instagram
Fendi Footwear and Gucci Garments

It looks like True has already inherited Khloe's love of fashion.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they shared a sweet squeeze.

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Tristan shared a photo of the father-daughter duo grabbing a bite to eat and captioned the footage, "My favorite type of date nights."

Instagram
Making Memories

Tristan posted a photo of himself smiling alongside his daughter and captioned the picture with two heart emojis.

Instagram
Camera Ready

True leaned into her mother Khloe's shot, proving she's ready for the camera.

Instagram
Khloe's "Forever"

"My forever," Khloe captioned a post in February 2022 showing off True's posing skills. 

khloekardashian / Instagram
Model Behavior

True channeled her inner supermodel when her mom asked her to "strike a pose" in December 2021.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Tiny Dancer

"I'm an island girl," the toddler cooed as she showed off her hula dance moves in the Instagram Stories video.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Purr-fect

True and Khloe cuddled with a feline friend.

Instagram
True-ly Adorable

True took a trip to visit aunt Kylie Jenner's makeup empire HQ for Kylie Cosmetics in September 2021. 

Instagram
Welcome Party

"Welcome to @kyliecosmetics," Khloe captioned a series of sweet pics featuring True in front of the Kylie Cosmetics logo in September.

Instagram
Kissy Face

True posed in front of the Kylie Cosmetics signature lips. Fitting that Khloe added a kissy face to the caption! 

photos
View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos

