Nessa Barrett Reacts to Being Called a "Homewrecker" After Josh Richards-Jaden Hossler Relationship Drama

Nessa Barrett is sincerely sharing her side of the story.
The "Pain" singer recently got candid about the backlash she received on social media regarding her former relationship with fellow TikToker Jaden Hossler.
Back in 2020, Nessa was living with then-boyfriend and TikToker Joshua Richards and his longtime friend Jaden and Jaden's then-girlfriend Mads Lewis. Nessa and Joshua announced their split in a June 2020 YouTube video, and she later sparked romance rumors with Jaden after they released the song "la di die" together in February 2021. About a month later, Jaden split with Mads, according to their since-deleted social media posts published by Seventeen.
"I just thought that I was doing something that would make me happy, but then I had the whole world, calling me a slut and telling me that I'm a backstabbing bitch," Nessa said on Call Her Daddy's Oct. 18 podcast episode, "And I'm a homie-hopper, and I'm a homewrecker, and all this stuff. It was just very frustrating to me, because I was like, 'There's so many aspects of the entire thing that no one knows about.'"
Now, Nessa said she regrets dating him as soon as she did following her split from Joshua.
"There was just a lot of things that we I felt like we both needed to work on before jumping into another relationship," she noted, "which we did way too fast."
Nessa, who eventually split with Jaden in May 2022, also said their relationship affected their mental health and even their social standing with their friends.
"And during our relationship, we both really struggled mentally," Nessa said. "And because of how it started, I felt like we always felt like we were outcasted from like everyone. It was an us-against-the-world type thing, and that got hard when we both were struggling so much personally."
But those weren't the only obstacles the couple faced. The 20-year-old musician also took time to address the speculation that Jaden allegedly cheated on her.
"Not physically, I don't think. And I don't blame him for anything because at the time, when things started happening, I wasn't the best person in a relationship because I was struggling so much," Nessa said. "And I know how it feels to want attention from other people when you're not getting it by the person that you're with, and there were just a few things that I wasn't too happy about, and that made me very insecure."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment and hasn't heard back.
The start of Nessa and Jaden's relationship came after the four influencers were all "struggling" with their individual relationships while they lived together, according to Nessa. "There was a lot of tension in the house too," she added, "because certain people didn't really get along."
Nessa said that while she was dating Joshua, he was often busy and that they didn't "really spend that much time together." Ultimately, they broke up, saying in their breakup announcement video, "we're still friends, we're still there for each other."
Nessa then developed a closer bond with Jaden due to all of the time they spent together while collaborating on music.
They dated for a year before breaking up in May 2022, saying at the time, "please don't send hate or make assumptions. we would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. we love you all so much."