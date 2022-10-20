How Rob Kardashian Thought His Deposition Went in Blac Chyna Case

Watch : Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

Khloe Kardashian is filling in the blanks on brother Rob Kardashian's experience during Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit.

While talking with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Corey Gamble during the Oct. 20 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe gave a bit of insight on Rob's testimony in the lawsuit, while also sharing how he felt about the matter.

As she put it in the footage, "Rob said his deposition went well."

Though the news may seem like a positive for the Kardashian-Jenner side, Kris was quick to shut down the conversation while filming by noting, "Let's not talk about it right now," to which a confused Khloe replied, "I can't talk about a deposition?"

But just because Kris was closed off to chatting about the subject in that very scene doesn't mean the momager has been totally tight-lipped about the lawsuit. During a confessional earlier in the episode, she got frank about the matter.

"The trial is looming over our head," Kris said. "It's stressful. Blac Chyna is suing myself, Khloe, Kylie [Jenner] and Kim for defamation of character and interference of contract."