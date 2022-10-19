Here We Come With a Surprising Connection Between Grey's Anatomy and The O.C.

Who knew that Grey's Anatomy and The O.C. had so many connections? At least one is going to leave fans shook.

Grey's Anatomy and The O.C. fans may need to be resuscitated after hearing this news.

TikToker Bella Sheridan figured out that, long before there were crossover episodes between Grey's and Station 19The O.C. was connected to TV's most famous hospital.

In a scene from season four of the teen drama, Dr. Neil Roberts (Michael Nouri) is seen telling daughter Summer (Rachel Bilson) he's leaving the palm trees and sunshine of Newport Beach for a job at what he called a "quirky" hospital named—you guessed it—Seattle Grace.

And just like the rest of us, Sheridan was shook. "I'm sorry, what?" she said in her TikTok. "Seattle Grace is in the Grey's Anatomy hospital. So Summer's dad from The O.C. is going go work in the Grey's Anatomy hospital. Since when are they in the same universe?"

And while Nouri left the Fox show in 2007, he ultimately never made it to the long-running medical series.

However, several O.C. stars did wind up in Seattle. After playing Marissa's (Mischa Barton) boyfriend Luke from 2003 to 2004, Chris Carmack made his way to Grey's as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln, a reoccurring character since season 15 in 2018.

Then there's Peter Gallagher, who played Sandy Cohen—arguably one of TV's greatest dads. Post O.C., he took on the role of Dr. David Hamilton, who ultimately brings Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) to the Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic for a Parkinson's disease study.

Now, do we cue up "Chasing Cars" or "California, Here We Come" while we binge watch both?

 

 

