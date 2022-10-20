RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book

Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues.
On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
"I have to be honest—I'm the one that threw Garcelle's book in the trash," Lisa admitted, much to the cast and host Andy Cohen's surprise. "Garcelle and I had a handshake agreement the kids were off limits. And so about a year and half later she put my daughter Amelia [Hamlin] in her book in not a positive light, in a negative light. And that's what I did."
Garcelle clarified the book passage simply recounted the time she asked Lisa if her scantily clad social media posts had any effect on Amelia's eating disorder.
Lisa fired back, "Amelia shouldn't have to be in Garcelle's book in a negative light, no matter what."
After being contacted by Lisa's team about the book, Garcelle said she came up with a plan to make it up to Lisa and Amelia.
"I said, 'What can we do? It's a week before the book actually comes out, what can we do?'" Garcelle recounted. "And so we all came up with a second edition of the book, we will take it out as well as the audio and that's what we did."
Lisa added, "And I said OK and we moved on."
Until now, RHOBH fans assumed Erika trashed the book as she was the cast member who posted the video of the book's trashing—originally captured by Lisa and sent in their group chat—on social media.
Ending on a lighter note, Andy poked fun at the many aluminum and plastic items in Lisa's trash by asking her, "Do you recycle?" Lisa confirmed her family now recycles as Erika defended herself, "I recycle! It was not my trash."
Watch the drama continue when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' final season 12 reunion airs Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
