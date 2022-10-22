Where Ticket to Paradise Ranks Among All of Julia Roberts' Rom-Coms

Watch : George Clooney & Julia Roberts Showcase Hilarious 22-Year Friendship

Was Paradise worth the wait?

After their long respective breaks from romantic comedies, best friends Julia Roberts and George Clooney combined their collective star power for Ticket to Paradise, which hit theaters on Oct. 21. In the new movie, the Ocean's 11 co-stars play a divorced couple who begrudgingly come back together for an adventure in Bali to stop their lovestruck daughter from marrying someone she just met.

Two Tickets to Paradise marks a long-awaited return to the genre for Roberts, one of Hollywood's rom-com queens thanks to iconic movies such as Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and My Best Friend's Wedding. But the 54-year-old recently clarified that she didn't intend to take a more than 22-year break from the feel-good films.

"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts explained to Vanity Fair in April. "If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend's Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn't exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."