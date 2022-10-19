Cheryl Burke Reveals Why She Likely Won’t Return to Dancing With the Stars

Watch : Cheryl Burke Says Court Battle Over Dog Custody Is Likely

Live from Hollywood, it's Cheryl Burke on her last season of Dancing With the Stars.

Well, as a dance pro that is. During the Oct. 16 episode of Cheryl's Burke in the Game podcast, the host confessed that "yes, this is my last season as a dancer," following her and Sam Champion's season 31 elimination, but revealed she's open to the idea of making her mark in the ballroom in a new way.

"I do believe, though, that I have proven myself enough to where I could either be a correspondent or host," she explained. "Not saying I'm trying to take anybody's job, you guys. Please don't write about that. I'm just saying you can always add another host. You can always add another judge. It's a two-hour show with no commercial breaks."

However, it's a bittersweet moment for the 38-year-old, who has been a part of the show for 26 seasons.