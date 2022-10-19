Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine Engagement Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion has some good news to share.
A day after the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper celebrated her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine Oct. 18, she addressed rumors about their relationship after being spotted with a diamond rock on that finger.
"Lol as nice as last night was," she tweeted Oct. 19, "we are not engaged."
Rumors about the couple being engaged surfaced after Megan, 27, was photographed flashing her new diamond ring as she left a private dinner at Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square with Pardi, 32. However, TMZ reports that the ring was one of several that were gifted to the rapper by her stylist.
While the three-time Grammy winner may not be walking down the aisle any time soon, she and Pardi's relationship has continued to go strong since meeting in 2020 while Megan was recording her Beyoncé-assisted remix for "Savage."
In honor of Megan's second anniversary with the songwriter, she shared a carousel of pictures of their special moments together on Instagram, including pics of the pair showing off major PDA and lying in bed.
She simply captioned the Oct. 18 post, "Yr 2 with U."
Pardi also celebrated their special day on his Instagram account, sharing pictures of the two together at dinner and one image of him attempting to eat at Megan's backside with a fork. He captioned the Oct. 18 post, "TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO."