Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Confirm Romance With PDA Date Night

Things are heating up between Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford.
Following a recent outing in Los Angeles last week, the pair were photographed sharing a kiss while out to dinner at the restaurant Lal Mirch.
Billie and Jesse were all smiles during their date night with the "Happier Than Ever" singer wearing a large denim jacket, Nike sweat shorts and plaid Converse. The Neighbourhood musician matched the casual vibe of the night with a long-sleeve striped shirt, gray pants and white Vans.
Their PDA-packed date comes just a week after an Oct. 15 TikTok video showed, Billie, 20, and Jesse, 31, walking together hand in hand while at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.
Although the two have yet to publicly addressed their relationship status, they have reportedly been friends for years.
Prior to this, the "Bad Guy" singer was last linked to Matthew Tyler Vorce, with whom she was seen enjoying a weekend in Santa Barbara back in April 2021. Before that, Billie was involved with rapper Brandon Quention Adams for nearly a year before calling it quits in 2019.
Jesse, meanwhile, was in a longtime relationship with model Devon Lee Carlson until splitting in Fall 2021 after six years together.
But fans shouldn't expect Billie to confirm her new romance anytime soon as she's previously spoken about wanting to keep her private life just that.
"I've had relationships and kept them private," Billie said in a September 2020 interview with Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp. "And even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret."