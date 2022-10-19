Dove Cameron's New Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double-Take

Watch : Why Dove Cameron Re-Shot Breakfast Music Video After Roe v. Wade

Dove Cameron has hit all the right notes with her epic beauty makeover.

The "Breakfast" singer has ditched her comic-book black hair for a color that packed a lot more punch. On Oct. 17, Dove debuted her dramatic transformation on Instagram, revealing a bright yellow blunt bob and straight baby bangs.

Her new 'do—which is most likely courtesy of a wig—featured streaks of platinum blonde that blended perfectly with her vibrant lemon-colored tips. She paired the head-turning style with brown ombré lips and white frosted shadow that gave it an edgy-meets-ethereal vibe.

This isn't the first time the Disney Channel star has fearlessly opted for a major beauty change. Dove, who was known for rocking her natural blonde hair color, took the plunge by going brunette last November.

"I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identity shift for me," she told E! News at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. "I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde."

As she put it, "When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be."