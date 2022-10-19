Shawn Johnson Reflects on "Bittersweet" Anniversary of Her Miscarriage

Watch : Shawn Johnson & Mallory Ervin Share BEST Parenting Advice

Shawn Johnson-East is opening up about her 2017 pregnancy loss.

The Olympic gymnast, who shares daughter Drew Hazel, 2, and son Jett James, 15 months, with husband Andrew East, marked the anniversary of her miscarriage in a moving Instagram post, where she shared how the day has brought her both heartbreak and joy

"October 19th… always hits a little hard for me in such a bittersweet way," Shawn, 30, wrote alongside a photo of her and Andrew from the YouTube video sharing the news of their pregnancy loss. "It was the day I miscarried our first baby in 2017 but then a little over a year later I was told it was the due date of Drew Hazel."

She continued, "I always wake up a little sad and a little somber on 10/19 but God works in such beautiful ways. I'll meet you in heaven some day sweet angel."

Her heartfelt post has been liked by more than 67,000 people. Singer Natalie Hemby commented, writing, "Awww friend… yes you will.. yes. You. Will."