What Kym Whitley and Lena Waithe Learned Making Their Personal New Series

Kym Whitley thinks her alter-ego is much nicer than she is.

"She's a little different from me because she's humble," Whitley quipped to E! News about the character of the same name she plays in her new Audible Original comedy Kym. "She's caring—not that I'm not, but 'Kym' is way nicer than me!"

And, the actress noted, the scripted version of herself "taught me patience. And to believe that everything can work out for the best."

Series co-creator Lena Waithe concurred. "It is about patience and acceptance," the Emmy winner told E! "And embracing what you didn't expect."

After batting around the idea for more than three years, Whitley didn't even know if the series—which premieres Oct. 20 on Audible—would jell until they were in the studio making it.