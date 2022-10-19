Southern Charm's Shep Rose Approves of Ex Taylor Ann Green Dating VPR's Tom Schwartz

Watch : Shep Rose Wishes Ex Taylor Ann Green the Best After Reunion

Shep Rose may be fresh off a breakup, but he's already giving ex Taylor Ann Green his approval to start a new Bravo romance.

The Southern Charm star opened up about his and Taylor's split at BravoCon 2022 and even revealed he'd love if his former girlfriend moved on with one specific Vanderpump Rules star.

"I love Thomas Schwartz—that would make me happy if she ended up with Thomas Schwartz," Shep exclusively told E! News on Oct. 15 of his fellow Bravolebrities. "My point is I'm not a jealous man. We had a great, great time. If she ends up with a very good guy that makes her happy, that would make me happy."

Just hours prior, Tom gushed over Taylor when asked about a possible future romance. "Obviously Taylor is drop-dead gorgeous, a 10 out of 10," the newly single star told E! News, adding, "but at this point in my life, dating seems like such an abstraction to me. I'm not even thinking about dating. I'm embracing on being single, focusing on my career."