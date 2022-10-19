Southern Charm's Shep Rose Approves of Ex Taylor Ann Green Dating VPR's Tom Schwartz

Shep Rose may be fresh off a breakup, but he's already giving ex Taylor Ann Green his approval to start a new Bravo romance.
The Southern Charm star opened up about his and Taylor's split at BravoCon 2022 and even revealed he'd love if his former girlfriend moved on with one specific Vanderpump Rules star.
"I love Thomas Schwartz—that would make me happy if she ended up with Thomas Schwartz," Shep exclusively told E! News on Oct. 15 of his fellow Bravolebrities. "My point is I'm not a jealous man. We had a great, great time. If she ends up with a very good guy that makes her happy, that would make me happy."
Just hours prior, Tom gushed over Taylor when asked about a possible future romance. "Obviously Taylor is drop-dead gorgeous, a 10 out of 10," the newly single star told E! News, adding, "but at this point in my life, dating seems like such an abstraction to me. I'm not even thinking about dating. I'm embracing on being single, focusing on my career."
Shep and Taylor announced their breakup in July after two years of dating. The next month, Taylor revealed she has a crush on Tom during a Watch What Happens Live appearance.
Hopefully the two swapped phone numbers at BravoCon.
As for how Shep's moving on, he joked he's been on a "four-month bender" of partying to cope, adding he's "still sad" about the split today. "It's been very emotional and very hard," he shared.
One place he won't be looking for love next is on a dating app.
"I am so technologically inept," he revealed. "I haven't been on Raya in a long, long, long time...Raya was like beautiful models. I was like, 'Holy s--t.' Not that they were reaching out to me, but I was like, 'I'm at the cool party.'"
