J. Crew Extra 70% Off Sale: Score a $148 Top for $15 & More Incredible Deals Starting at $9

The J. Crew extra 70% off sale ends tonight, so we've rounded up some of the best clothing and accessories that you can still add to your cart.

By Ella Chakarian Oct 19, 2022 6:50 PM
Ecomm: J. Crew SaleE! Illustration

All good things must come to an end, and that's including sales from your favorite brands. The J. Crew 70% off sale items deal is ending tonight, and if you haven't yet had the chance to shop some of their incredible deals, you can do so now!

From a $148 blouse currently on sale for $15 to an athleisure inspired t-shirt for $9, you can score some major deals at J. Crew for a limited time. Whether you need some pieces to take your autumn wardrobe to the next level or simply want to browse, we're certain you'll find something you'll love for an unbelievable deal on J. Crew's website right now.

Keep reading for the best J. Crew finds starting for as low as $9.

Kate Spade 24-Hour Deal: Get a $139 Wristlet for Just $29

Gwyneth Cupro-Blend Slip Dress

Who doesn't love a good slip dress? Especially this cupro, silk-like dress in a dreamy persimmon color for just $30. Pair with a neutral toned oversized coat or blazer to get in the fall spirit. Sizes are selling out fast!

$128
$30
J. Crew

Fitted Pointelle Henley

This fitted long-sleeve top is the perfect base for layering, and it's currently on sale in three different colors for just $23. Add it to your cart while you still can!

$60
$23
J. Crew

Broken-In Jersey J.Crew Athletic Club Relaxed T-Shirt

This relaxed graphic t-shirt comes in a navy shade and is currently on sale for just $9. You can pair it with your favorite oversized jeans or cargo pants for a trendy look.

$40
$9
J. Crew

Ruffleneck Merino Wool Sweater

This ruffle neck sweater is the perfectly dainty and feminine fall basic you need. Instead of its original $118 price, you can get it for $47. Pair with your favorite trousers and longline coat for a casual yet upscale ensemble.

$118
$47
J. Crew

Drapey Tie-Front Top In Country Floral

This tie-front top in a dainty floral print is perfect if you're trying to achieve a look that is on trend with the cottagecore aesthetic. Pair with a white skirt and some kitten heels for an extra elegant vibe.

$148
$15
J. Crew

Halle Crewneck Sweater

This crewneck sweater comes in a delightful pink shade that can be dressed up or down. Pair with a skirt and some heeled boots or lounge around in it with a pair of sweatpants. The best part? It's currently on sale for $36.

$90
$36
J. Crew

Supersculpt V-Neck Cardigan Sweater

This cardigan sweater is a great basic to add to your closet, especially since it comes in so many autumnal colors. It's currently on sale for $47 and can be paired with just about anything.

$118
$47
J. Crew

High-Rise Full-Length Flare Jean In Medium Indigo wash

A good pair of denim is a necessary piece in any wardrobe. It's for the days you don't know what to wear and for the days you know exactly what to wear, and everything in between. Shop these full-length jeans with just the right amount of flare for $59.

$148
$59
J. Crew

Scoopneck Midi Sweater-Dress

This dress is a great transitional piece for the fall. It can be worn with kitten heels and gold jewelry for an evening look or a blazer and loafers for a work look. You can get it for $79 instead of the usual $198 price tag.

$198
$79
J. Crew

Cutout Puff-Sleeve Dress In Cotton Twill

A little black dress, but just a bit more elevated. This cutout puff-sleeve dress is comfortable but also polished because of its cotton twill fabric. It's currently on sale for $79 instead of $198 when you use code SALELOVE.

$198
$79
J. Crew

