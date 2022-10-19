Shonda Rhimes and Luke Newton Examine Colin's Need to “Save Women” Ahead of Bridgerton Season 3

Shonda Rhimes is sounding off on Bridgerton's perennial middle child.
In the behind-the-scenes book Inside Bridgerton, Rhimes, along with her co-executive producer Betsy Beers, share some insight into Colin (Luke Newton)'s personality—and why it's taken so long for him to realize his feelings for best friend Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).
"It is no coincidence that both Simon and Colin are travelers—they are literally and figuratively looking for their place in the world," Beers noted in an excerpt of the book obtained by Entertainment Weekly on Oct. 18. "Colin is a curious person, and I think he feels that his answers are out there somewhere, which is why you sense this pushing and pulling and, ultimately, confusion. He's in a tough spot, being the third son. In a world where you only need an heir and a spare, Colin doesn't know where he fits—and he's constantly looking to transform himself.
As such, while Colin's at home, Rhimes explained he has a need to "save women"—something that will surely play into his season three plot line, where he is set to aid Penelope in her quest to fall in love—all while growing closer to her himself.
"He really is in love with the idea of doing the right thing more than the thing itself," Rhimes said. "But I do love him for it, this fixation on honor. I think it's very interesting."
As for Colin himself, Newton agrees with Rhimes and Beers, saying in the book that his character feels like he can find his purpose by saving damsels in distress. But, the actor made sure fans noted a small moment in season two when we can begin to see Colin's true passions begin to take shape.
"When you see him with Sir Phillip, and he gets into plants and all these boring specifics," Newton explained. "I don't think he is bragging, I think he just finally feels validated. They really have an intimate moment geeking out together."
Read more about Colin's journey for yourself when Inside Bridgerton hits stands on Oct. 25.