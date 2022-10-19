Mikaben’s Family Speaks Out Days After Singer’s Shocking Death

Watch : Haitian Singer Mikaben Dies Suddenly in Paris at 41

Mikaben's sudden death at 41 is still sending shockwaves through the music community.

The Haitian superstar, born Michael Benjamin, collapsed on stage during his concert in Paris on Oct. 15. Now, his family is speaking out about their loved one's tragic passing.

"The Benjamin family would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love and support you have shown us regarding the sudden departure of our beloved Mikaben," they said in an Oct. 18 statement. "We appreciate your understanding in allowing the family to grieve privately."

The family also warned fans about scams claiming to support Mikaben's wife Vanessa Benjamin, who is pregnant with the couple's third child. "Be aware of fraudulent GoFundMe accounts set up on Mikabens' behalf," their statement continued. "These accounts were not set up or authorized by the family. All communications regarding announcements, funeral arrangements, and family support will be provided via Mikaben's and Vanessa's personal media platforms."