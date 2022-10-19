Mikaben’s Family Speaks Out Days After Singer’s Shocking Death

Mikaben's sudden death at 41 is still sending shockwaves through the music community.
The Haitian superstar, born Michael Benjamin, collapsed on stage during his concert in Paris on Oct. 15. Now, his family is speaking out about their loved one's tragic passing.
"The Benjamin family would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love and support you have shown us regarding the sudden departure of our beloved Mikaben," they said in an Oct. 18 statement. "We appreciate your understanding in allowing the family to grieve privately."
The family also warned fans about scams claiming to support Mikaben's wife Vanessa Benjamin, who is pregnant with the couple's third child. "Be aware of fraudulent GoFundMe accounts set up on Mikabens' behalf," their statement continued. "These accounts were not set up or authorized by the family. All communications regarding announcements, funeral arrangements, and family support will be provided via Mikaben's and Vanessa's personal media platforms."
In addition to his music career, Mikaben was also a dedicated philanthropist focusing on the issues his native Haiti faces through his charitable organization Ti Souf (Little Breath).
The three-time Grammy winner was performing at Paris' Accor Arena with the Haitian Compas band Carimi when he collapsed on stage.
As medics worked to revive him with CPR, fans were asked to leave the venue. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Since then, tributes have poured in on social media. While Wyclef Jean called him "one of the most inflectional and inspirational young aritsts of our generation," Haiti's prime minister Ariel Henry tweeted "we have lost a major figure in Haitian music."